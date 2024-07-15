Jump to content

Watch live: Spain celebrates winning Euro 2024 with huge parade in Madrid

Lucy Leeson
Monday 15 July 2024 19:19
Watch live as Spain celebrates winning Euro 2024 with huge parade in Madrid on Monday (15 July)

The national team is expected to parade through Madrid and end with a big celebration at Cibeles Square, where thousands of football fans will wait to see the squad.

Spain‘s Mikel Oyarzabal scored four minutes from time as Spain capped a dominant Euro 2024 campaign with a deserved 2-1 win over England in Sunday’s showpiece for a record fourth title and condemned their opponents to a second straight final defeat.

