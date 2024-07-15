Watch live: Spain celebrates winning Euro 2024 with huge parade in Madrid

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Spain celebrates winning Euro 2024 with huge parade in Madrid on Monday (15 July)

The national team is expected to parade through Madrid and end with a big celebration at Cibeles Square, where thousands of football fans will wait to see the squad.

Spain‘s Mikel Oyarzabal scored four minutes from time as Spain capped a dominant Euro 2024 campaign with a deserved 2-1 win over England in Sunday’s showpiece for a record fourth title and condemned their opponents to a second straight final defeat.