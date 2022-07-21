Spice Girls lend their support to the Lionesses – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.
Football
Thomas met Wayne.
The Lionesses reflected on a glorious night in Brighton.
And received celebrity backing from the Spice Girls!
Could former keeper Siobhan Chamberlain and her partner be considering the ultimate tribute?
KDB had fun.
David de Gea put the hard yards in.
As the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes joked about the weather in Perth.
Harry Maguire was meeting and greeting.
Tyson Fury sponsored Morecambe.
Ring ring!
Athletics
Eilish McColgan battled the heat to reach the 5000m final.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles was living the high life.
Golf
Ian Poulter is excited for the next LIV event.
Cycling
Chris Froome had to withdraw from the Tour de France.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen was ready for action in Blackpool.
