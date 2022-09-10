In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport paid its tribute to the Queen on Saturday following her death at the age of 96.

All the weekend’s football fixtures, the racing schedule and the women’s middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields were postponed on Friday as a mark of respect, but cricket, rugby union, rugby league and golf were among the sports which went ahead.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they paid their respects.

A two-minute silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Spectators at Wentworth watch the Accession Council where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch on the big screen (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Richard Bland on the first tee as a two-minute silence is observed at the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

A tribute to the Queen ahead of day three of the third Test match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Kettleborough wore black armbands on day three of the third Test (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)