In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen

Golf and cricket were the first to pay their respects.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 10 September 2022 11:19
England’s players observe a minute’s silence at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Sport paid its tribute to the Queen on Saturday following her death at the age of 96.

All the weekend’s football fixtures, the racing schedule and the women’s middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields were postponed on Friday as a mark of respect, but cricket, rugby union, rugby league and golf were among the sports which went ahead.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they paid their respects.

A two-minute silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)
Spectators at Wentworth watch the Accession Council where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch on the big screen (Adam Davy/PA)
Richard Bland on the first tee as a two-minute silence is observed at the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
A tribute to the Queen ahead of day three of the third Test match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Kettleborough wore black armbands on day three of the third Test (John Walton/PA)
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before day three of the third Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
