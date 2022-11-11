Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What sport is on this weekend? Two World Cup finals headline bumper schedule

England play in rugby union and cricket World Cup finals and two rugby league semi-finals, while Britain feature in the last four of tennis’ Billie Jean King Cup

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 11 November 2022 10:22
Comments
Scarratt and Kildunne look forward to the Rugby Women's World Cup final against New Zealand

A big weekend lies ahead for England sides as cricket, rugby league and rugby union World Cups reach their concluding stages while Great Britain chase tennis history in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Here we look at what is happening this weekend and how the events can be watched.

Rugby Union

Women’s Rugby World Cup final: England vs New Zealand (Saturday 12 November, 6.30am)

England face host nation New Zealand in an eagerly-awaited final at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

Recommended

New Zealand are the defending champions, but England are ranked number one in the world and have won 30 successive games.

England are seeking to win the competition for a third time.

How to watch: Live on ITV.

England take on New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final

(Getty Images)

Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals: England vs Australia (Saturday 12 November, 10am)

Great Britain pulled off a remarkable 3-0 victory over Spain in Glasgow to reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in 41 years.

The 12-team tournament continues on Saturday with the semi-finals, where Anne Keothavong’s team will face Australia. Great Britain have never won the competition but are one win away from contesting Sunday’s final.

How to watch: Live on BT Sport, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Rugby League

Men’s World Cup semi-final: England vs Samoa (Saturday 12 November, 2.30pm)

Aiming to make a second successive World Cup final, England play Samoa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday – a team they thumped 60-6 in their group stage opener, with Australia and New Zealand contesting the other last-four encounter.

The final is at Old Trafford on November 19.

How to watch: Live on BBC One.

Wheelchair World Cup semi-final: England vs Wales (Sunday 13 November, 2.30pm)

England are also through to the semi-finals of the men’s wheelchair tournament, where they will face Wales in Sheffield.

England topped their group with three wins from three, while Wales finished second in their pool behind reigning champions France.

The winners will go through to next Friday’s final.

How to watch: Live on BBC Two.

England are through to the semi-finals of the men’s wheelchair tournament

(PA)

Cricket

Men’s T20 World Cup final: England vs Pakistan (Sunday 13 November, 8am)

England secured a place in the men’s T20 World Cup final with a spectacular 10-wicket victory over India in Adelaide.

Recommended

Alex Hales led the way with an undefeated 86, and England now meet Pakistan in Sunday’s Melbourne final. England won the competition in 2010 and were runners-up in 2016.

How to watch: Live on Sky Sports and Channel 4.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in