Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sport remembers Pele and birthdays galore – Friday’s sporting social

Many happy returns to Joe Root, Tiger Woods and Berti Vogts.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 30 December 2022 18:19
Tributes poured in after Thursday night’s death of Pele (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tributes poured in after Thursday night’s death of Pele (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.

Football

Tributes continued to pour in for Pele from across the world of sport.

Recommended

A German great celebrated his birthday.

And an England great was remembered.

Cricket

Rishabh Pant received well-wishes and messages of support following a car accident.

A big day for Joe Root.

Golf

Tiger Woods was another birthday boy.

Formula One

Mercedes said goodbye to 2022 and vowed to learn lessons from a year that failed to deliver.

A postcard from New Zealand.

American football

Recommended

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared an important message.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in