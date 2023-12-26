Jump to content

The year in sport

The 2023 sports quiz of the year, from Ryder Cup heroes to Ballon d’Or winners

What do you remember of Spain’s win over England in the Women’s World Cup final or Jonny Bairstow’s infamous Ashes stumping? Our staff writers put your sporting knowledge of the past 12 months to the test

Tuesday 26 December 2023 06:30
<p>Some clues to the big sport quiz of the year, perhaps? No, not really</p>

Some clues to the big sport quiz of the year, perhaps? No, not really

(Getty)

What better way to celebrate the end of the sporting year than with a fiendish quiz? If you’ve come this far, then you clearly agree. Below are 20 questions to test your knowledge of sport in 2023, from the Ryder Cup to the Ballon d’Or. As our very own reporter Jamie Braidwood said: “It’s not meant to be fun, it’s meant to be hard.” So, without further ado...

Good luck! The answers are at the foot of the page.

