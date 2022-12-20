Jump to content

Messi takes cup to bed and SPOTY shortlist revealed – Tuesday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from December 20.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 20 December 2022 17:46
Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the World Cup at the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 20.

SPOTY

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist was announced.

But not everyone was happy.

Football

Lionel Messi celebrated in style.

But Messi was outdone by Neil Warnock.

It looked like World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was on his way back to Brighton…with a drum.

France returned home.

Zlatan was in the desert.

Alex Greenwood stuck with City.

Aymeric Laporte was back with City.

Happy birthday.

Joey Barton defended his corner taking.

Cricket

Another Test win for England.

Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain signed off from Pakistan.

Formula One

George Russell and Alex Albon hung out.

Valtteri Bottas visited the Barossa Valley wine-producing region.

Romain Grosjean celebrated 12 months in Miami.

