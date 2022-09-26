St Helens’ Morgan Knowles given one-match ban for late hit in Grand Final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for one match following an incident in Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final, the Rugby Football League has announced.

Knowles has been charged with a Grade A offence of dangerous contact following a late hit on a passer during Saints’ title-winning 24-12 win over Leeds at Old Trafford.

The incident provides a postscript to the disciplinary saga involving Knowles that dominated the build-up to the showpiece fixture.

The loose forward was initially banned for the Grand Final after being handed a two-match suspension for twisting the arm of Salford’s Brodie Croft behind his back during the semi-finals.

He was eventually cleared to play as Saints twice appealed against the verdict of the RFL’s match review panel.

Knowles has now found himself in trouble again following the latest disciplinary review.

A communication from the RFL said Knowles had been charged with “Grade A dangerous contact” after a challenge on an opponent “in a vulnerable position” after the ball had been released. It added this posed “an unacceptable risk of injury”.

Knowles was involved in Saints’ Grand Final success after overturning a ban (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

With suspensions also applicable in international rugby league, Knowles could now be unavailable for England’s World Cup warm-up against Fiji on October 7.

Saints team-mate Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has also been given a one-match ban for contact with a match official. Winger Tommy Makinson has been cautioned for a similar offence.