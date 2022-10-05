Paul Wellens replaces Kristian Woolf as St Helens head coach
Woolf bowed out on a high after guiding Saints to three straight Grand Final wins
St Helens have announced Paul Wellens as their new head coach and Laurent Frayssinous as his assistant.
Wellens and Frayssinous will replace Australian Kristian Woolf, who took charge of his last match in Saints’ recent Grand Final win against Leeds.
Saints said in a statement: “We’re delighted to confirm that Paul Wellens will succeed Kristian Woolf as the club’s new head coach whilst France national team boss Laurent Frayssinous will join him as an assistant ahead of the 2023 season.”
Woolf bowed out on a high after guiding Saints to three straight Grand Final wins and will become assistant to Wayne Bennett at new NRL franchise Dolphins in 2023.
Saints became the first club in Super League history to win four Grand Finals in a row after beating Leeds 24-12 at Old Trafford.
Wellens, 42, who spent his entire 17-year playing career at Saints, has been assistant head coach at the club for the past four seasons. He won five Grand Finals and five Challenge Cups as a Saints player.
Frayssinous, 45, a former player and coach with Catalans Dragons, became the youngest Super League coach at the time when he was appointed head coach of the club in 2012. He has been head coach of France since 2021.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies