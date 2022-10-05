Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Paul Wellens replaces Kristian Woolf as St Helens head coach

Woolf bowed out on a high after guiding Saints to three straight Grand Final wins

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 05 October 2022 14:42
Comments
Paul Wellens is St Helens’ new head coach (Will Matthews/PA Images).
Paul Wellens is St Helens’ new head coach (Will Matthews/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

St Helens have announced Paul Wellens as their new head coach and Laurent Frayssinous as his assistant.

Wellens and Frayssinous will replace Australian Kristian Woolf, who took charge of his last match in Saints’ recent Grand Final win against Leeds.

Saints said in a statement: “We’re delighted to confirm that Paul Wellens will succeed Kristian Woolf as the club’s new head coach whilst France national team boss Laurent Frayssinous will join him as an assistant ahead of the 2023 season.”

Woolf bowed out on a high after guiding Saints to three straight Grand Final wins and will become assistant to Wayne Bennett at new NRL franchise Dolphins in 2023.

Saints became the first club in Super League history to win four Grand Finals in a row after beating Leeds 24-12 at Old Trafford.

Recommended

Wellens, 42, who spent his entire 17-year playing career at Saints, has been assistant head coach at the club for the past four seasons. He won five Grand Finals and five Challenge Cups as a Saints player.

Frayssinous, 45, a former player and coach with Catalans Dragons, became the youngest Super League coach at the time when he was appointed head coach of the club in 2012. He has been head coach of France since 2021.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in