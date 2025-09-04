Sinead Peach could miss rest of the season for alleged X-rated rant at official

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

York captain Sinead Peach could miss the rest of the season after being hit with a potential six-match ban for her alleged X-rated jibe at the referee during Saturday’s Betfred Women’s Super League loss at St Helens.

Peach appeared to ask official Oliver Salmon: “Which one are you s****ing?” after he awarded a penalty to Saints in the final minutes of the hosts’ 18-8 win, resulting in an immediate red card.

Peach has been issued a Grade E charge – which carries a minimum six-match penalty – for “other contrary behaviour”, and automatically referred to a tribunal next Tuesday, where she will be able to plead her case.

In a clip from the match, which was broadcast live on The Sportsman’s Youtube channel and subsequently went viral on social media, Salmon can clearly be heard telling Peach: “I’m not having you saying, “Which one are you s****ing?”.

Peach, 27, has led York to back-to-back Grand Final victories in 2023 and 2024, but she faces missing out completely on the 2025 post-season if the sanction is upheld at next week’s tribunal.

York were not immediately available for comment on whether Peach will appeal the sanction. The tribunal could conceivably either downgrade charge, resulting in a shorter ban, or extend it beyond six matches.

In a statement issued last week, York chairman Clint Goodchild said Peach has shown “genuine remorse” for her comment, “and understands the serious nature of the situation.”

Goodchild added: “As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead’s longstanding positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.”