France and Ireland to clash in box office start to 2024 Six Nations

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France and Ireland are to meet in a box office start to the 2024 Guinness Six Nations that will see the world’s top two teams collide on February 2.

The location for Les Bleus’ games has yet to be decided but will not be at the Stade de France because of the venue’s use in the Olympic Games that are taking place just a few months later.

For 2022 and 2023 the fixture has been the showpiece of the tournament with Ireland sitting atop the global rankings and France – the current champions – close behind them in second.

The 2023 World Cup hosts complete their Six Nations with a home match against England, who once again see their strongest opponents saved for the final two rounds.

Steve Borthwick’s men will warm-up for their 8pm showdown with France on March 16 by facing Ireland at Twickenham a week earlier.

“A constant of the Six Nations is the drama, unpredictable storylines and rivalries playing out over five unmissable rounds of fixtures. This is what drives the sheer excitement fans have for this great championship,” chief executive Ben Morel said.