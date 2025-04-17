Chris Dobey reigns in Rotterdam with long-awaited Premier League nightly win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler’s wait for a record-breaking fifth nightly win of a single Premier League season goes on as Chris Dobey reigned on night 11 in Rotterdam.

Dobey took his first nightly win in two years with a 6-2 victory over Stephen Bunting, who saw off Littler in the semi-finals.

After avoiding a scare to edge out Rob Cross 6-5, Littler fell 3-2 behind to Bunting and then drew the ire of the Dutch crowd when he spent time changing his barrels – to no avail as Bunting charged into a 5-2 lead.

Littler celebrated pulling it back to 5-3 and it signalled a change of momentum as he came back to level things up.

But in a tense deciding leg, Littler missed double nine when looking for a 138 checkout and Bunting made him pay as he advanced to the final against Dobey.

Few would have predicted a final between the two players who started the night last in the standings, but Dobey had looked strong all evening, opening with a 6-3 win over world number one Luke Humphries before dispatching last week’s winner Nathan Aspinall 6-2.

In the final, Dobey seized a 4-1 lead when Bunting blew his chance three times on double 19 to cut the deficit, effectively the end of his challenge as Dobey took full control for his first nightly win since the opening night of the 2023 season.

“It feels great to be back in the winner’s circle,” Dobey said on Sky Sports. “I knew I could do it. It’s about performing on the night and three great performances, I’ve put myself back in the mix.

“I’m a fighter. I came through it. I’ve been in matches where I’ve been cruising and then ended up losing. It’s about getting myself back amongst the elite. I’m here to win and I never gave myself any doubt. I’m a fighter and I’ll be here until the end.”

Bunting had begun the evening by dispatching home favourite Michael van Gerwen, who looked off his game from the start but rallied from 5-2 down to 5-5 before Bunting eventually advanced.

Littler almost fell victim to Cross in the opening round. Cross had needed 150 to take the deciding leg but after hitting successive treble 19s, he missed double 18 and Littler checked out 145 to snatch it.