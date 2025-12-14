Stephen Bunting holds nerve to edge into second round of World Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fourth seed Stephen Bunting survived a scare before scraping into the second round of the World Championship on Sunday.

The Merseysider, a beaten semi-finalist last year, was taken to a tie-breaker by Poland’s Sebastian Bialecki before edging through 3-2 at Alexandra Palace.

Bunting was pegged back after making a superb start and averaging 119.4 as he powered through the first set. Victory had seemed within his grasp as he recorded a 160 checkout on his way to taking the second set.

But ‘The Bullet’ cooled and won just one leg over the next two sets, allowing Bialecki – oblivious to a wasp that landed on his shoulder – to pull back level.

He recovered his composure in the fifth leg but was still taken to the wire before winning it 4-2.

“When you are playing at Ally Pally you go through all the emotions,” Bunting told Sky Sports.

“I knew Sebastian was going to be tough and even at 2-0 he never gave in.

“I am lucky to get away with that one. I need to regroup, get back on the practice board and make sure I am ready for the next game.”

His second round opponent will be Nitin Kumar, who became the first Indian winner at the event when he beat Dutchman Richard Veenstra 3-2 earlier in the day.

Scotland’s Darren Beveridge made an impressive World Championship debut as he averaged 91.62 en route to a convincing 3-0 win over Dimitri Van den Bergh.

His Belgian opponent won just one leg in the one-sided encounter.

“This is absolutely fantastic,” Beveridge said. “I dreamed of this when I was 13 years old and 19 years later I’m managing to win games on this stage.

“This is one of the greatest days of my life and I cannot believe it, honestly.”

New Zealand’s Jonny Tata, another debutant, ended the hopes of world number 27 Ritchie Edhouse 3-0 and fellow newcomer Dom Taylor saw off Sweden’s Oskar Lukasiak by the same scoreline.

Joe Cullen, the world number 32, was in good form as he eased past Bradley Brooks 3-0.

Dutchman Wesley Plaisier beat Germany’s Lukas Wenig 3-1, while in the final match of the evening James Hurrell saw off America’s Stowe Buntz 3-1.