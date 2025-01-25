Rob Cross beats Stephen Bunting in Dutch Masters final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Cross earned his fifth World Series title after beating Stephen Bunting 8-5 in the Dutch Masters final.

Bunting won the Bahrain Masters earlier this month and was on the hunt for a second successive World Series title, but in a tight battle Cross pulled ahead to claim victory.

An entertaining run to the final saw Bunting beat world champion Luke Littler and Raymond van Barneveld, while Cross claimed victories over Jermaine Wattimena and Gerwyn Price.

“Voltage” took a 3-1 lead in Saturday’s showpiece before Bunting pulled one back, but Cross soon restored his two-leg cushion with a double 20.

“The Bullet” edged his way back into the contest after winning two successive legs and an incredible comeback then saw him level at 5-5 with a fantastic 130 checkout, winning the leg with a bullseye.

Despite Bunting’s best efforts, Cross took the next two legs and won the final after finishing on double eight to secure a fifth World Series title.

Cross’ route to the final saw him beat Wattimena in the quarter-finals to set up a final four meeting with Price, who edged out Dutchman Kevin Doets in a last-leg decider in the previous round.

“Voltage” got off to a strong start taking a 4-2 lead and he hit a 121 checkout to take a three leg advantage before cruising into the final with an impressive 100.48 average.

Bunting reached the final with a thrilling victory over Raymond van Barneveld, who he beat in a deciding leg victory.

In the semi-finals he met Littler, who earned his spot after knocking out reigning champion Michael van Gerwen with a 6-3 win in a repeat of the World Championship final.

Littler hit back-to-back 11-dart finishes to take an early lead, but Bunting fought back to draw 3-3 and a tight battle saw the 18-year-old hit 40 to force a deciding leg.

Although Littler threw for an average of 107.59 across the semi-final, Bunting reached the evening’s showpiece with an 11-darter, culminating with an 81 checkout.