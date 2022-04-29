Stuart Broad backs Ben Stokes as ‘brilliant’ captain – Friday’s sporting social

Stokes was named England Test skipper earlier this week

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 29 April 2022 17:56
File photo dated 25-07-2020 of England’s Stuart Broad (right) celebrates with Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes has been appointed as England’s new Test captain and says he is �honoured� to accept the role. Stokes takes over from Joe Root, who quit earlier this month after five years and a record 64 games in charge. Issue date: Thursday April 28, 2022.
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 29 April.

Cricket

Stuart Broad backed his new skipper.

Joe Root linked up with Yorkshire.

KP swears by it.

Football

Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson watched Manchester United’s game with Chelsea.

Regrets for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Harry Kane caught up with Jermain Defoe.

Fabian Schar signed a new deal at Newcastle.

Liverpool looked back at a late Divock Origi winner.

Chelsea midfielder Ji So-Yun announced she would leave the club in the summer.

Tennis

A coffee put a smile on Andy Murray’s face.

Darts

James Wade excelled in Dublin.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo got into the groove.

Mick Schumacher enjoyed a bit of basketball.

NFL

The new crop of rookies were excited.

