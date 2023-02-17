Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 17.

Cricket

It was celebration time for two England stars.

The Nighthawk was out in full force.

What a view!

Ollie Robinson’s fans were out in force.

Sam Billings enjoyed the Nou Camp.

Football

A young Lioness.

Golf

Everybody wanted a glimpse.

Basketball

Happy 60th birthday to NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton revealed his helmet for this season.

Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed some VIP treatment as Juventus drew with Nantes in the Europa League.