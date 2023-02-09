Jump to content

Stuart Broad’s wise decision in New Zealand – Thursday’s sporting social

Harry Kane continues to help out.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 09 February 2023 18:46
Stuart Broad chose wisely (PA)
Stuart Broad chose wisely (PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9.

Cricket

Stuart Broad chose wisely.

Football

Harry Kane continued to do his bit for Children’s Mental Health Week.

Manchester United were relieved with last night’s draw with Leeds.

While Leeds were ready for the reverse fixture.

A young Cristiano Ronaldo.

Boxing

AJ had a message for his fans.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean enjoyed some time in a different kind of cockpit.

Pic of the day?

