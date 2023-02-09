Stuart Broad’s wise decision in New Zealand – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9.

Cricket

Stuart Broad chose wisely.

Football

Harry Kane continued to do his bit for Children’s Mental Health Week.

Manchester United were relieved with last night’s draw with Leeds.

While Leeds were ready for the reverse fixture.

A young Cristiano Ronaldo.

Boxing

AJ had a message for his fans.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean enjoyed some time in a different kind of cockpit.

Pic of the day?