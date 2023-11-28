Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ronnie O’Sullivan reels off six successive frames to advance at UK Championship

The seven-time champion at the Barbican was back in action after withdrawing from the Champion of Champions event in Bolton a fortnight ago.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 28 November 2023 17:36
Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the second round of the UK Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the second round of the UK Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan reeled off six frames in a row to seal a 6-2 win over Anthony McGill in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

The seven-time champion at the Barbican was back in action after withdrawing from the Champion of Champions event in Bolton a fortnight ago, due to being “mentally drained and stressed”.

McGill took a 2-0 lead, thanks to a 116 break in the opening frame and a shock looked on the cards.

However, O’Sullivan took control, firing five half-centuries on his way to winning six frames in a row.

O’Sullivan, who won his first title in York 30 years ago to the day, told the BBC: “You just get to the point where you think, ‘I’ll just keep going as long as I can’.

“I was at 35 and I was probably done and dusted because that is what happens.

“But I just appreciate every moment now, it feels like I have got a second life. I am a born-again snooker player.”

“I do find the matches hard and long now. If I can win two or three matches in the tournament, you get used to it. I find it harder to concentrate and have the hunger.

“For me, playing in competitions, you have to dig deep and out-battling players, it is hard at my age.

“These tournaments create a bit of a buzz and feel it more.”

O’Sullivan will meet Robert Milkins or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the next round.

John Higgins also advanced through – beating Joe O’Connor 6-3 – with the highlight of his performance coming with an eighth-frame 122 clearance.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in