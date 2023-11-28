Ronnie O’Sullivan reels off six successive frames to advance at UK Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie O’Sullivan reeled off six frames in a row to seal a 6-2 win over Anthony McGill in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

The seven-time champion at the Barbican was back in action after withdrawing from the Champion of Champions event in Bolton a fortnight ago, due to being “mentally drained and stressed”.

McGill took a 2-0 lead, thanks to a 116 break in the opening frame and a shock looked on the cards.

However, O’Sullivan took control, firing five half-centuries on his way to winning six frames in a row.

O’Sullivan, who won his first title in York 30 years ago to the day, told the BBC: “You just get to the point where you think, ‘I’ll just keep going as long as I can’.

“I was at 35 and I was probably done and dusted because that is what happens.

“But I just appreciate every moment now, it feels like I have got a second life. I am a born-again snooker player.”

“I do find the matches hard and long now. If I can win two or three matches in the tournament, you get used to it. I find it harder to concentrate and have the hunger.

“For me, playing in competitions, you have to dig deep and out-battling players, it is hard at my age.

“These tournaments create a bit of a buzz and feel it more.”

O’Sullivan will meet Robert Milkins or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the next round.

John Higgins also advanced through – beating Joe O’Connor 6-3 – with the highlight of his performance coming with an eighth-frame 122 clearance.