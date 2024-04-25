Ronnie O’Sullivan makes short work of Jackson Page to reach last 16 at Crucible

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie O’Sullivan required just 40 minutes on Thursday to seal his place in the second round of the World Snooker Championship with a 10-1 win over Jackson Page.

Resuming 8-1 in front after a dominant opening session on Wednesday, the world number one duly swept up the two frames required to book a last-16 clash with Ryan Day.

His victory was the 48-year-old’s most emphatic at the Crucible since his 10-1 triumph over Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the same stage four years ago.

Page, who had been restricted to just a hint of his promise when he racked up a 142 total clearance in the seventh frame on Wednesday, returned with his fate effectively sealed.

The 22-year-old was once again punished for running out of position in the opener, as O’Sullivan stepped up to take it with a break of 79, and more mistakes in the second wrapped up a quickfire win for the seven-time champion.