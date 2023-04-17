The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over Leicester before the Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead to draw at West Ham.

Corach Rambler won the Randox Grand National after the start of the race at Aintree had been delayed for 14 minutes by animal rights protesters.

Seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan got the defence of his World Snooker Championship title under way with victory over Pang Jungxu, while Neil Robertson made two total clearances of 146 in his first-round success in Sheffield.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.