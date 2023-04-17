Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal were unable to give themselves any breathing room at the top of the Premier League.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 17 April 2023 05:00
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka reacts after missing a penalty during his side’s 2-2 draw with West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over Leicester before the Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead to draw at West Ham.

Corach Rambler won the Randox Grand National after the start of the race at Aintree had been delayed for 14 minutes by animal rights protesters.

Seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan got the defence of his World Snooker Championship title under way with victory over Pang Jungxu, while Neil Robertson made two total clearances of 146 in his first-round success in Sheffield.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

