147 heaven – the World Championship’s maximum breaks

The milestone has been achieved 12 times.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 25 April 2022 20:53
Neil Robertson’s 147 was the 12th in Crucible history (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Neil Robertson’s 147 was the 12th in Crucible history (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Neil Robertson’s 147 in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski was the 12th in World Championship history.

Here PA Media takes a look back at the previous maximum moments at the Crucible:

2022: Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski, second round2020: John Higgins v Kurt Maflin, second round, lost 13-112012: Stephen Hendry v Stuart Bingham, first round, won 10-4

Stephen Hendry has fired three 147s at the Crucible (Anna Gowthorpe/PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

2009: Stephen Hendry v Shaun Murphy, quarter-final, lost 13-112008: Ali Carter v Peter Ebdon, quarter-final, won 13-92008: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams, second round, won 13-72005: Mark Williams v Robert Milkins first round, won 10-1

Recommended

Ronnie O’Sullivan took five minutes and eight seconds to make a 147 (PA Media)
(PA Media)

2003: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Marco Fu, first round, lost 10-61997: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mick Price, first round, won 10-61995: Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White, semi-final, won 16-121992: Jimmy White v Tony Drago, first round, won 10-41983: Cliff Thorburn v Terry Griffiths, second round, won 13-12

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in