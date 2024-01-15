The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to two points with a thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle, while Manchester United and Tottenham drew 2-2 at Old Trafford.

Novak Djokovic began the defence of his Australian Open title with a hard-fought win in Melbourne, while Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Ali Carter 10-7 to secure a record-extending eighth Masters title.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.