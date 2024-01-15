Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best action in images.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 15 January 2024 05:00
Richarlison (second right) was on target as Tottenham drew 2-2 with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Richarlison (second right) was on target as Tottenham drew 2-2 with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to two points with a thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle, while Manchester United and Tottenham drew 2-2 at Old Trafford.

Novak Djokovic began the defence of his Australian Open title with a hard-fought win in Melbourne, while Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Ali Carter 10-7 to secure a record-extending eighth Masters title.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

