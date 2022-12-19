Rugby league referee James Child announces his retirement

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rugby league referee James Child has announced his retirement as a full-time official with immediate effect.

The 39-year-old officiated in 333 Super League matches and four World Cups, plus the 2017 Betfred Super League Grand Final and the 2022 Challenge Cup final.

In February 2021, Child earned widespread praise when he spoke about being gay for the first time on the BBC’s LGBT Sports podcast.

Child, a qualified chartered surveyor, said: “I’ve been refereeing since I was 11 so this was a tough decision to make, but it’s the right time for a variety of reasons.

“I’m not sure at this stage whether I’ll be staying involved in rugby league in an active capacity but I will remain a passionate supporter of the sport I have always loved, and will always bang the drum.”