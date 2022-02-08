Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds suffer heavy defeat in bronze medal match

Great Britain’s hopes of winning a first medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics were dashed in a 9-3 mixed doubles curling defeat to Sweden

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds hoped to bounce back from Monday’s semi-final defeat to Norway by repeating their round-robin win over the Swedes.

But a brilliant shot by Almida De Val to score four for Sweden in the second end effectively ended the British pair’s chances of bronze.

Mouat and Dodds went into the Games as world champions while the Swedes were one of the favourites for gold.