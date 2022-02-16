Swindon search for Joe and Fury’s message to Whyte – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 16.
Football
No let-up for Ruben Dias.
John Stones lapped up City’s win in Portugal.
Bruno x Pogba.
Swindon were trying to track down Joe.
And made pledges while the search was ongoing.
Patrice Evra felt the love from Paul Scholes.
Winter Olympics
Olympic champions Matthew Pinsent and James Guy had their say.
Boxing
Tyson Fury was counting down.
Tennis
Emma Raducanu jetted off.
Cricket
Michael Vaughan wished a happy birthday to his first Test wicket, Wasim Jaffer.
Jaffer held his own.
Rugby Union
Happy birthday, Ellis Genge.
Cycling
Geraint Thomas was raring to go in Portugal.
Golf
Ian Poulter was not hanging around.
Rowing
Helen Glover experienced the icy Scottish mountains.
MMA
Conor McGregor was full of love.
