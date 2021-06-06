Tara Moore beats Eden Silva to set up clash with Heather Watson in Nottingham

Tara Moore set up an all-British clash with Heather Watson in the second round of the Viking Open in Nottingham.

Moore, currently ranked 476, beat fellow Briton Eden Silva 6-2 3-6 7-6 (3) in the first round to claim a first WTA Tour-level win since November 2016.

Her reward – in the first UK grass-tournament since Wimbledon 2019 – is a match with Watson in the next round.

Jodie Burrage is still waiting for her first WTA Tour win after squandering the lead against American Kristie Ahn.

Burrage looked well on her way to a maiden victory when she stormed to the first set, but Ahn recovered to take a 1-6 6-3 6-2 win.

Sarah Beth Gray also headed out, losing to Switzerland’s Leonie Kung 6-2 6-2.

Two-time grand slam semi-finalist Coco Vandeweghe is out after a 7-6 (4) 6-4 loss to France’s Oceane Dodin.