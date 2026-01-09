Luke Littler agrees record £20million deal with Target Darts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler has earned an historic payday after agreeing a record £20million deal with his dart supplier.

The 18-year-old, who claimed the first £1million prize pot when he won the World Championship at Alexandra Palace last Saturday, has renewed his contract with Target Darts.

The Press Association understands that the deal, with potential earnings and bonuses, as well as a percentage of sales of products and equipment, is worth £20million over 10 years, and will be the most lucrative the sport has ever seen.

Littler has spearheaded darts’ surge towards the mainstream since he broke on the scene with his debut run to the 2024 World Championship final as a 16-year-old.

He has transcended the sport, with his branded darts set and magnetic board being a bestseller in a number of high street shops, and is now being remunerated accordingly.

“Target has believed in me from day one and I’m delighted that there are many more years to come,” Littler, who is also managed by the company, said.

“From my playing career to my product range, we’ve built everything together and I’m really excited to commit to our partnership long-term and see where we can take this next.”

Littler, who bought all the staff at Target Apple AirPods for Christmas, has already won almost £2.8million in prize money alone in two years on tour.

He also has lucrative deals with Xbox, KP Nuts and Boohoo Man.

Target chairman Garry Plummer said: “I met Luke at the BDO Youth World Championship Qualifier when he was 12, and that day his dad asked if we would sponsor him.

“We’d never taken on someone so young, but I saw something special in him and saying yes was easy.

“Watching him grow since, as both a player and a person, has been a privilege. His achievements on and off the oche have been remarkable, and this new agreement celebrates everything we’ve built together and the exciting future ahead.”

Littler is currently preparing for the World Series double-header in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.