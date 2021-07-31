Another golden day for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 31.

Olympics

Another golden morning for Team GB

Dina Asher-Smith was shown support.

Usain Bolt celebrated Jamaica’s 1-2-3 in the women’s 100m final.

More praise from the PM.

Crystal Palace celebrated local lad Alex Yee’s journey to Olympic gold.

Kye Whyte was still basking in Team GB’s BMX success.

Helen Glover returned home.

Andy Murray was loving the mixed events.

David De Gea celebrated Spanish success in Tokyo.

Have the BBC found their new Doctor Who?

Leah Williamson and Lucy Bronze hoped for more with Team GB.

Elina Svitolina celebrated broze in the women’s singles tennis.

Football

Ben White trained for the first time with Arsenal.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen advocated a radical approach for red-ball cricket.

Formula One

Lando Norris was set for action in Hungary.

Romain Grosjean found an ironic ad behind his avenue.

Mick Schumacher was OK after a big crash in FP3.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu trained hard.

MMA

Conor McGregor continued to live the high life.

Khabib Nurmagomedov spent time with Mike Tyson.