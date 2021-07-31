Another golden day for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 – Saturday’s sporting social
Team GB picked up gold medals in the triathlon mixed team relay and 4×100 metres medley relay in the pool.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 31.
Olympics
Another golden morning for Team GB
Dina Asher-Smith was shown support.
Usain Bolt celebrated Jamaica’s 1-2-3 in the women’s 100m final.
More praise from the PM.
Crystal Palace celebrated local lad Alex Yee’s journey to Olympic gold.
Kye Whyte was still basking in Team GB’s BMX success.
Helen Glover returned home.
Andy Murray was loving the mixed events.
David De Gea celebrated Spanish success in Tokyo.
Have the BBC found their new Doctor Who?
Leah Williamson and Lucy Bronze hoped for more with Team GB.
Elina Svitolina celebrated broze in the women’s singles tennis.
Football
Ben White trained for the first time with Arsenal.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen advocated a radical approach for red-ball cricket.
Formula One
Lando Norris was set for action in Hungary.
Romain Grosjean found an ironic ad behind his avenue.
Mick Schumacher was OK after a big crash in FP3.
Tennis
Emma Raducanu trained hard.
MMA
Conor McGregor continued to live the high life.
Khabib Nurmagomedov spent time with Mike Tyson.