Tennessee Titans return to winning ways by seeing off Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC South leaders the Tennessee Titans returned to winning ways as they saw off the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 in Nashville.

After defeats to the Houston Texans and the in-form New England Patriots, the Titans defence came out on top at Nissan Stadium as Jaguars rookie quarter-back Trevor Lawrence was sacked four times.

D’Onta Foreman and quarterback Ryan Tannehill both ran in touchdowns as the Titans edged closer to again clinching the AFC South title, while Jacksonville lost their fifth successive match.

Two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes helped AFC West leaders the Kansas City Chiefs coast past the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs produced five turnovers in what was a new record largest victory margin over the Raiders, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire scoring two touchdowns during the second quarter.

It was a sixth straight win for the Chiefs since losing to Tennessee at the end of October, while the Raiders now sit 6-7 at the bottom of the division.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced off with an ankle problem (David Richard/AP) (AP)

The Cleveland Browns kept themselves in the play-off hunt with a 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens, who saw quarterback Lamar Jackson suffer an ankle injury during the second quarter.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes while defensive end Myles Garrett scored the first touchdown of his NFL career just ahead of the half-time break.

The Ravens – chasing their own place in the post-season – fought back with two touchdowns during the fourth quarter, but just could not close up enough and suffered a second straight defeat.

The Cowboys forced four turnovers and had five sacks during a strong defensive display in the first half, which saw them open up a 24-0 advantage as Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals.

Washington looked to mount a recovery with three unanswered touchdowns in the second half, but the Cowboys held out in what was a tense finish.

During the fourth quarter, Cowboys’ offensive tackle La’el Collins was ejected after he and team-mate Ezekiel Elliott became involved in a scuffle with Washington line-backer Williams Bradley-King.

Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers 29-21 in their NFC South clash in Charlotte.

Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown while Mykal Walker returned an interception for a 66-yard score at the Bank of America Stadium.

Victory sees the Falcons move to 6-7, which keeps alive their play-off hopes.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Houston Texans 33-13 at NRG Stadium to record successive wins for the first time this season.

Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, as wide receiver Tyler Lockett passed the 1,000 yards mark for the third straight campaign.

The New Orleans Saints ended a five-game losing streak with a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets.

Runningback Alvin Kamara marked his return after missing four matches with a touchdown and 120 yards, while quarterback Taysom Hill ran for two scores and Brett Maher added three field goals.

A fourth defeat in the past five matches sees the Jets sit bottom of AFC East on 3-10.