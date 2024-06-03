Alex De Minaur beats Daniil Medvedev at French Open in front of his superfan

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alex De Minaur was roared on by his young superfan as he upset Daniil Medvedev to reach his first French Open quarter-final.

The Australian had launched an appeal on social media to find the boy who had cheered every point he won throughout his rain-interrupted third-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

And the boy was given a front row seat on Court Suzanne Lenglen to watch his hero reach the last eight.

It was a tough afternoon for Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who took the first set but needed lengthy treatment on a horrible-looking blister in the second.

De Minaur, seeded 11, took full advantage as he completed a 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory.

“I didn’t expect to be in the quarter-finals here because I didn’t play well on clay over the last few years – so it’s surprising for me,” said De Minaur.

“Against Daniil, it’s always a tactical game. I’m so happy to have won and we’ll see how it goes in the quarter-finals.”