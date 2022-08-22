Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open due to ankle injury

Tournament organisers said 24-year-old American Stefan Kozlov will replace Zverev in the main draw.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 August 2022 17:14
Alexander Zverev is still working his way back to full fitness after ankle surgery (John Walton/PA)
Alexander Zverev is still working his way back to full fitness after ankle surgery (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from next week’s US Open after failing to recover from an ongoing ankle injury.

The current world number two has been struggling for full fitness since sustaining the injury in his French Open semi-final defeat to Rafael Nadal in June.

A statement on the official US Open website read: “2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev will miss the 2022 US Open.

“The 25-year-old German officially withdrew from the event on Monday as a result of a continuing ankle injury.”

Recommended

Tournament organisers said 24-year-old American Stefan Kozlov will replace Zverev in the main draw.

Zverev was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair after retiring from his clash with Nadal at Roland Garros having turned his right ankle before the second-set tie-break and is working his way back following surgery to repair torn ligaments.

Since his debut in 2015, Zverev had played in 27 successive grand slam tournaments before the injury ruled him out of Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Zverev, runner-up to Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open, reached the semi-finals last year when he lost out to Novak Djokovic in a marathon five-set battle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in