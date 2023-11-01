Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alexander Zverev has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player’s lawyers said, adding that he would contest the court order.

The former world No 2 “rejects the accusation made against him” by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

In a statement, Zverev’s lawyers, Schertz Bergmann, claimed they had expert medical evidence that would support Zverev’s denials and confirmed the appeal.

“The procedure is scandalous, there can be no question of a fair, constitutional procedure,” read the statement. “Mr Zverev will take action against this using all means possible.”

The Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev 450,000 euros.

In January, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.

Zverev, 26, is currently playing at the Paris Masters, where he beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 7-5 6-4 on Tuesday. He is set to face Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday.

Reuters