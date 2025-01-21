Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Zverev reached his third Australian Open semi-final with a four-set win over American Tommy Paul but only after a farcical row with the umpire over a feather dropping onto the court.

The second seed, who is bidding for a first grand slam title, had lost both his previous two meetings against Paul but proved the stronger in the big moments to win 7-6 (1) 7-6 (0) 2-6 6-1.

But when a break down in the second set, trailing 4-2, Paul sent a serve down at deuce, but just as the rally developed a feather dropped onto the court before the German could strike a sliced backhand.

Umpire Forcadell called let and ordered the players to replay the point, sparking an angry response from Zverev.

He said: "What?! Because of what? Because of a feather? Are you insane? Because of a feather? I mean, what is this? Oh no. Buddy, it’s a feather. There’s millions of them on the court. There’s one there, there’s one there, there’s one there.”

Paul, seeded 12th, served for both the first and second sets but Zverev broke back on each occasion and played two excellent tie-breaks.

Paul threatened a comeback by taking the third set but Zverev hit back strongly and clinched victory on his third match point.

“I should have been down two sets to love,” said the German. “He played better than me, I was not playing great and I thought he was.

“I won the first set somehow, won the second set somehow. The fourth set was definitely the best I’ve played and I’m obviously extremely happy to be back in the semi-finals.”