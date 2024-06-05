Alexander Zverev maintains impressive French Open semi-final run

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alexander Zverev reached his fourth French Open semi-final in four years after a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur.

The German fourth seed, still hunting a first grand slam title – and a first Paris final – won a late-night tussle 6-4 7-6 (5) 6-4 in a shade under three hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Zverev will play two-time runner-up Casper Ruud, the Norwegian seventh seed who was due to play Novak Djokovic until the defending champion withdrew through injury, in the last four.

“I have the mindset you have to work harder than everyone else to be the best player,” he said.

“I like to work to my absolute limit. If I do that then playing five sets all of a sudden is not that difficult.

“I’ve been doing that over many years and I’m happy to be in another semi-final. Hopefully I can win one.”

The match hinged on the 12th game of the second set, when Australian 11th seed De Minaur had a set point but was unable to take it.

De Minaur then led 4-0 and 5-3 in the tie-break, but Zverev reeled him in and then won a stunning 39-shot rally to bring up a set point of his own, which he took when his opponent went long.

De Minaur broke Zverev as he served for the match but was then unable to hold as the 27-year-old sealed another quarter-final victory.