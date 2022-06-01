Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open run ends in four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev

The swashbuckling form which swept Alcaraz into the quarter-finals deserted him for too long against third seed Zverev

Andy Sims
Tuesday 31 May 2022 21:55
Comments
Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in four sets (Christophe Ena/AP)
Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in four sets (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open title bid ended in a four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz was tipped by many as a potential Roland Garros winner this year, but the swashbuckling form which swept him into the quarter-finals deserted him for too long against third seed Zverev.

German Zverev took the first two sets and won a tense tie-break in the fourth to secure a first win over a top-10 player at a grand slam, and then promptly turned the air blue on live TV.

“S****ing my pants,” was his ill-judged response when interviewed on court.

A total of 32 unforced errors from Alcaraz and only 18 winners across the first two sets told its own story as Zverev eased into the lead.

Recommended

Alcaraz struck back in the third, a whipped crosscourt forehand bringing up a set point on the Zverev serve which he converted with one of dozens of drop shots.

A double fault gifted Zverev a break for 5-4 in the fourth but Alcaraz hit back immediately.

In the tie-break Zverev brought up the first match point on his own serve, only to net a backhand.

But a stunning backhand winner from an Alcaraz second serve sealed a 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7) victory and a place in the semi-finals.

“I knew I had to play my best tennis today and I’m happy I did,” added Zverev.

Carlos Alcaraz’s bid ended in the quarter-finals (Thibault Camus/AP)
(AP)

“I told him at the net he will win this a lot of times, I just hope I win it before he starts.”

Alcaraz’s time will surely come, and sooner rather than later.

He said: “I would say I finished the match playing better. I leave the court, leave the tournament with the head very high. I fought until the last ball. I fought until the last second of the match, and I’m proud of it.”

Recommended

There was disappointment for Britain in the men’s doubles as top seeds Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram lost a match tie-break in their quarter-final against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof were also beaten in three by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in