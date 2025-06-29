I’m still number three – Alexander Zverev ready to go far at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Zverev feels he is returning to form on grass at an opportune moment as he readies himself for Wimbledon.

The German is preparing to make his ninth appearance in the tournament and will face the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

En route to the Championships Zverev was in action at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, where he reached the semi-final, prior to which he lost to Taylor Fritz in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

“I had pretty good preparation. Played a final, played a semi-final, worked through those tournaments as well,” he said.

“I think people are forgetting I’m still number three in the world and I’m number three in the race.

“I’ve had a few maybe losses here and there, which were normal, (some) which were maybe unexpected.

“All in all, I feel like my form has been coming back the last few weeks, few months.

“I’m looking forward to this championship. I think I can play well here.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas will play his first Grand Slam under the tutelage of new coach Goran Ivanisevic, formerly responsible for training Novak Djokovic.

The Greek 26-year-old, who was in action at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club, said of his new mentor: “He’s been great. He’s a great human being and I feel like our relationship has strengthened and become much better than what I would have expected it to be.

“I will obviously focus on the training and all of the procedures that are necessary for me to improve, and I’ll make sure to get to know him better, be curious around him and ask him advice outside of all the tennis too because I feel like he can help me with so much experience that he has gained over the course of his career.

“I think the best thing that Goran has kind of stated and made clear is that he’s not coaching Novak Djokovic right now and we’re kind of starting from scratch.

“He’s coaching me in a way as if I just started playing tennis, which is a great thing because it’s very down to earth and a very humbling experience as a player to get to experience that.

“There are no expectations, obviously he doesn’t expect me to, from tomorrow, start winning Grand Slams one after the other like Novak.

“Every small success that I manage to achieve with him, it doesn’t have to be a huge, but every small success is a huge success.”