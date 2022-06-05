Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid claim 10th successive slam title at French Open

The top seeds defended their title with a 7-6 (5) 7-6 (5) victory over Shingo Kunieda and Gustavo Fernandez.

Andy Sims
Sunday 05 June 2022 13:39
Great Britain’s Gordon Reid, right, and Alfie Hewett won the French Open doubles again (Tim Goode/PA)
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the men’s wheelchair doubles to hand Britain belated success at the French Open.

The match was due to take place on Saturday but was postponed due to rain.

Hewett, 24, from Norwich, said: “What a battle that was out there today.

“It was probably some of the best wheelchair tennis we could have put on today. Now I’m looking forward to the grass-court season ahead.”

Scot Reid, 30, added: “Thanks to Alfie as always, he worked hard for me today.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to our team. They do a lot of work behind the scenes to help us perform well.”

Women’s singles runner-up Coco Gauff had to settle for second prize again as the 18-year-old and fellow American Jessica Pegula were beaten in the doubles final by French duo Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic, 2-6 6-3 6-2.

