Alfie Hewett’s long-awaited Wimbledon singles success had ‘meant-to-be feeling’

Alfie Hewett admitted his emotional maiden wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon was worth the wait after he beat Spain’s Martin De La Puente comprehensively in front of his ill grandad.

Hewett had experienced disappointment in the 2022 and 2023 singles finals at the All England Club and it was the only grand slam title he had failed to win.

However, the British star erased the memories of his defeat to Tokito Oda last year with a sublime display to delight a pumped up Court One as he completed a career grand slam.

“I’m not like a massively spiritual person or anything like that. I don’t know, I just felt like something was holding me back over these last few years. It was making me wait for a reason and today was that reason,” Hewett said after a 6-2 6-3 success.

“To be out there in front of 10,000 people, Court One, literally everyone there – aside my brother – who I would want to be there from family and friends, it just felt like it had a meant-to-be feeling around today.

“Obviously my grandad being a big one because we did a lot together when we were younger. He was pretty much my chauffeur, the guy that would take care of me and take me to training.

“He’s been ill recently. It was really special for him to be there. He hasn’t seen me play live for over three years now.

Alfie Hewett celebrates the winning point (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“It meant a lot for him to be in the stands, and obviously see the rest of my family. We’ve all been going through the process of someone who is terminally ill and going through a lot.

“To look up and… feel like you brought joy on people close to you, it’s very touching.”

Second seed Hewett had progressed into the final after a marathon last-four battle with Gustavo Fernandez on Friday.

Hours later De La Puente shocked 2023 winner Oda to earn a maiden grand slam final appearance.

It raised expectation that Hewett, who had won 21 of his 22 previous matches against the Spaniard, could clinch the Wimbledon singles crown for the first time.

Breaks were exchanged early on before the fifth game proved the catalyst for Hewett to storm to victory.

The 26-year-old broke to love and subsequently won 12 of the next 14 points to take the opener to thunderous applause.

Hewett moved 5-3 up in a rollercoaster second set and sealed victory on his second championship point with a bullet backhand winner down the line.

Court One erupted as Hewett was overcome with emotion before he celebrated with his arms outstretched after a 78-minute battle which added the Wimbledon title to his four US Open crowns, three Roland Garros triumphs and solitary Australian Open win in singles.

Alfie Hewett (right) is congratulated by Martin De La Puente (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Hewett added: “The initial feelings or emotions were just relief. This was weighing heavy on my shoulders for a long time.

“The minute I lost last year, I don’t think there was a single day that I didn’t think about being back here and change the narrative.

“For a British player to win Wimbledon, it’s a huge thing. So, many reasons why it’s big for me personally, it’s big for the sport, it’s big for tennis, it’s big for British tennis.

“Selfishly and personally, to be able to get the career Grand Slam means everything.”

Hewett put his celebrations on hold as he later teamed up with Reid for a sixth wheelchair doubles victory at Wimbledon.

The British pair downed Japanese duo Tokito Oda and Takuya Miki 6-4 7-6 (2) on Court Three in exactly two hours to remain on course for a second calendar Grand Slam after wins at the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year.