Alfie Hewett puts on a show for Court One crowd with superb semi-final comeback
Hewett trailed by a set and 5-1 but fought back to reach his first Wimbledon singles final.
Britain’s Alfie Hewett thrilled a bumper Court One crowd with a sensational comeback from a set and 5-1 down to reach the Wimbledon wheelchair singles final.
Hewett had been disappointed that his quarter-final against Scotland’s Gordon Reid had been played out on Court 14 rather than a bigger court.
The 24-year-old got his wish against Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and gave the spectators a thrilling spectacle in return.
He began the turnaround by winning five games in a row, forcing a tie-break, and eventually took the match 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-4.
Hewett has reached his first Wimbledon singles final, where he will meet Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda on Sunday.
“That was incredible – I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he said in his on-court interview.
“We try to improve the exposure of our sport and I think we showcased a pretty good level today.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.