On This Day in 2007 – Justine Henin claims third straight French Open crown

The then world number one triumphed for a fourth time on the Paris clay on June 9, 2007.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 09 June 2022 06:00
Justine Henin swept to victory in the French Open (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Justine Henin swept to victory in the French Open (Rebecca Naden/PA)
(PA Archive)

Belgian Justine Henin claimed her third straight French Open crown by ruthlessly dispatching Ana Ivanovic on this day in 2007.

Henin, world number one at the time, needed little more than an hour to clinch a one-sided 6-1 6-2 rout against then 19-year-old Ivanovic, who was playing in her first grand slam final.

Henin followed Monica Seles in becoming only the second woman in the Open era to claim three successive Roland Garros titles, lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the fourth time in five years.

It was an emotional triumph for the Belgian, who had reunited with her family following the breakdown of her first marriage earlier in the year.

Recommended

Henin, who did not drop a set during the tournament, said: “I have still not understood what has happened to me. It’s just great. I wanted this victory so much. There are a lot of emotions.

“It was the atmosphere, what I felt when I won, and the fact that my family was there. It’s been a huge step in my life in the last few months. And I was glad I could give them this victory. We are finally united in this joy.”

Ivanovic was unable to overcome her nerves, saying: “At the beginning, I felt OK and I tried to put the nerves aside. But then I realised where I was and what was happening. Then my ball toss was going everywhere.

“It was frustrating, because I know I can perform better and be closer. It was my first time in such a situation and there were many emotions. But I still think I did everything I could. I can learn from this.”

Ivanovic went on to win her only grand slam title in Paris the following year while Henin claimed the last of her seven slam crowns at the US Open later in 2007.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in