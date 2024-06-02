Iga Swiatek double-bagels Anastasia Potapova in early start at French Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Iga Swiatek had a double bagel for breakfast in Paris, trouncing Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The three-time champion took to the court an hour early at 11am local time as organisers attempt to get the schedule back on track following all the rain delays.

And Swiatek took just 40 minutes, one of the shortest matches in Roland Garros history, to dispatch the Russian.

She hit just two unforced errors to Potapova’s 19 and won 94 per cent of points on her first serve.

Out of the 58 points played in the match, 23-year-old Potapova won just 10.

“I was just really focused, in the zone and not really looking at the score, and yeah it went pretty quickly, pretty weird,” said Swiatek.

“Because we played really early with the open roof it’s always a bit different but it’s still not too warm. It doesn’t feel like summer in Europe but we’ll see what it’s going to be like in two days.”