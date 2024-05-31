Jump to content

Frustrations boil over as Andrey Rublev is knocked out of French Open

The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.

Andy Sims
Friday 31 May 2024 15:06
Andrey Rublev was beaten in straight sets (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Andrey Rublev was beaten in straight sets (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Russian hot-head Andrey Rublev lost his cool spectacularly as he crashed out of the French Open.

The sixth seed had a heated argument with umpire Lazemar Engzell over the mark left by a disputed line call during the second set of his third-round clash with Matteo Arnaldi.

Rublev promptly dropped serve and exploded with rage, smashing his racket to the ground and screaming towards his players’ box.

At the changeover the 26-year-old repeatedly kicked his seat, leaving large dents in it.

In the third set Rublev, by now on the verge of tears, began furiously hitting his own knee with his racket.

Rublev usually saves his meltdowns for the quarter-finals, having never got past one at a grand slam.

But this was an even earlier exit for the world number six as he slumped to a 7-6 (6) 6-2 6-4 defeat to 23-year-old Italian Arnaldi.

