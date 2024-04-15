No return date set for Andy Murray though ankle injury rehab ‘going well’

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray does not require surgery as he attempts to recover from an ankle injury suffered at the Miami Open last month.

The Scot ruptured his ankle ligaments during the third-round of that tournament and still does not have a date for his return to the court.

Following news that Murray was injured again his team released this statement in March: “At this stage, it is still not clear how long Andy will be out of action, and he is continuing to review options with his medical team,

“Obviously this is very disappointing news for Andy and he has reiterated his desire to get back on court as soon as possible.”

Yet, on Monday a spokesperson issued an update on his recovery saying that the 36-year-old’s rehab is ‘going well’ and he is hoping to get back to training ‘soon’.

“Latest update from Andy is that he is now out of the walking boot and will not be having surgery on his ankle,” the spokesperson said.

“His rehab is going well and he is hoping to start hitting again on court soon. As yet he doesn’t have a date yet for returning to competition.”

The three-time grand slam champion said earlier this year that he isn’t planning on playing ‘much past this summer’ and reiterated his desire to compete at Wimbledon, Roland Garros and another Olympic Games before he retires from the sport.

Murray has only played once at the French Open since undergoing his career-saving hip surgery in 2019, where he lost to Stan Warwinka in the first round a year later. The tournament at Roland Garros begins on 26 May and it is unclear whether he will be fit for the competition.

With the ankle injury not requiring surgery Murray has a better chance of reaching Wimbledon which begins on 1 July, while the Olympics take place in Paris from 26 July.