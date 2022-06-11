Andy Murray to play Lorenzo Sonego in first round at Queen’s

Andy Murray will play Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Cinch Championship at Queen’s, which starts on Monday.

The British number three will be bidding for his fifth tournament win as he continues his preparations for next month’s Wimbledon.

British number one Cameron Norrie, the third seed, takes on Bulgaria’s former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and second-ranked Briton Dan Evans faces defending champion Matteo Berrettini.

Ryan Peniston, the British number seven, has been handed a tough opening-round draw as he plays top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

British number five Liam Broady faces Croatia’s seventh seed Marin Cilic in his first-round match.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka will play American Frances Tiafoe and Canada’s sixth seed Denis Shapovalov faces an other American, Tommy Paul.

The winner will pocket just over £340,000 and the runner-up close to £184,000 out of a total prize fund of £1.84million.