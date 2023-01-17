Australian Open day two: Evergreen Andy Murray rolls back the years

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray added another chapter to his remarkable career with a brilliant five-set victory over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini on Rod Laver Arena.

It was Murray’s first win over a top-20 player at a grand slam since 2017, while Dan Evans made it four British players through to round two with a four-set win over Facundo Bagnis either side of a three-hour break because of extreme heat.

Rain also caused delays later in the day, but under the roof on Laver Novak Djokovic felt the love from his fans with victory over Roberto Carballes Baena on his return, while Ons Jabeur recovered from dropping the second set to defeat Tamara Zidansek.

My goal is just to try and inspire people and moms to show that you can do whatever you want. Having a child doesn't stop you from hustling and grinding and just being great at whatever you want to do Taylor Townsend

Daniil Medvedev has joined the ranks of players with their own logos.

Women: Martina Trevisan (21), Kaia Kanepi (31)Men: Matteo Berrettini (13), Miomir Kecmanovic (26)

Emma Raducanu will try to emulate Murray by pulling off a huge victory on Rod Laver when she plays Coco Gauff in the night session on Wednesday.

The clash between the two young stars has been hotly anticipated and will follow matches involving Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Rafael Nadal.

Cameron Norrie is also in action in second round, with the British number one taking on Frenchman Constant Lestienne.