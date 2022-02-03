Andy Murray makes late decision to play Rotterdam tournament next week
The 34-year-old Scot is planning to then play at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha
Andy Murray has made a late decision to take part in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam next week.
The 34-year-old Scot is planning to then play at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha before travelling to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Murray made a second-round exit at last month’s Australian Open, losing in straight sets to Japan’s Taro Daniel.
The three-time grand slam winner had headed into the tournament having finished as runner-up in the Sydney Tennis Classic.
It is understood his trial period with coach Jan De Witt ended after the Australian Open – Murray has been looking for a long-term successor to Jamie Delgado.
