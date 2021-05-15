Andy Murray set to skip French Open and focus on grass-court season

Andy Murray will not play in the French Open after deciding to focus on the grass-court season instead.

The former world number one made his return from a groin injury with a training week and two doubles matches in Rome and had been expected to play singles next week.

But it’s understood he is still feeling some discomfort and has headed back home to London instead.

Murray had been planning to take a wild card into either Geneva or Lyon but it emerged on Saturday that he had turned one down for the Swiss event, raising serious questions about his prospects of playing in Paris.

The Scot had entered qualifying for the grand slam but could also have been given a wild card had he proved his fitness.

Murray’s next tournament is due to be the cinch Championships at Queen’s Club beginning on June 14, although there is an ATP event the previous week in Stuttgart and a second-tier Challenger in Nottingham.

