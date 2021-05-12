Andy Murray ‘deserves’ French Open wildcard, says tournament chief

French Open tournament director Guy Forget believes Andy Murray will only request a wildcard if he feels he can make a real impact on the main draw but added that the former world number one “deserves” a place at the Grand Slam tournament.

Murray is currently recovering from a groin problem suffered during his sleep ahead of the Miami Open in March.

The Briton will play a competitive doubles match alongside compatriot Liam Broady at the Italian Open later on Wednesday, having travelled to Rome for a week of practice with leading players - including Novak Djokovic.

It is hoped the 33-year-old could make a singles comeback in either Geneva or Lyon next week.

Wildcards for the 2021 French Open, which was pushed back to run between May 17 and June 6, have not yet been formally decided.

Tournament director Forget believes if Murray - who reached the 2016 final at Roland Garros - is confident he can deliver the required performance levels, then he could ask to feature again in the Paris grand slam.

“I know that Andy entered the qualifying, I know he is practising right now in Rome. I saw him play some games and sets with Novak Djokovic. I am going to talk to him again, or his agent,” Forget said during the Roland Garros 2021 press conference.

“We will have a couple of meetings with (French Tennis Federation president) Gilles (Moretton), (director general) Amelie (Oudea-Castera) and the technical director as well to see who made a request for a wildcard.

“Once again, Andy is a great player, he sure deserves one (a wildcard).

“It is a discussion we have to have with him and our team. We want to see him in good shape. I hope he feels well.

“He hasn’t played any matches yet, which is obviously what any players wants to do before committing to a big tournament, especially when you are going to be play the best of five sets.

“We will probably speak to him and his entourage again and then we will make a decision next week.”

Roland Garros will welcome spectators back again for the 2021 tournament, but only those who are able to meet strict Covid-19 protocols.

Just over 5,300 fans will be permitted to attend in line with French government regulations until June 8, when the number is planned to increase to just over 13,000, a limit of 65 per cent capacity.

