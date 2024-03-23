Jump to content

Andy Murray scores impressive win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry at Miami Open

The Scot won 7-6 (0) 6-3 but Jack Draper was beaten by Nicolas Jarry

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 23 March 2024 23:55
Comments
Andy Murray recorded a big win in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Andy Murray picked up his best win of the year so far with a straight-sets victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Miami Open.

Murray swept past the Argentinian, ranked 30 in the world, 7-6 (0) 6-3 in a rain-interrupted match to reach the third round.

The 36-year-old Scot gained a measure of revenge for his defeat by the same player in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

Murray will face Czech youngster Tomas Machac, who beat Russian world number six Andrey Rublev, in the next round.

Fellow Briton Jack Draper’s challenge was ended by Nicolas Jarry, however.

Jarry, the world number 23 from Chile, beat 22-year-old Draper 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-6 (2).

