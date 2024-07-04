Wimbledon day four: Andy Murray’s career celebrated as he nears retirement

Support truly

Wimbledon paid tribute to Andy Murray during an emotional evening on Centre Court after British number ones Jack Draper and Katie Boulter exited the singles draws.

Two-time All England Club champion Murray held back tears as a montage of his achievements, including acclaim from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams, was screened following defeat in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie.

The 37-year-old, who is set to bid farewell to the Championships after partnering Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles, then spoke at length about his career as his family and a host of tennis greats watched on.

Earlier, Draper and Boulter were eliminated by compatriots Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart respectively, while world number 277 Jacob Fearnley gave Djokovic a brief scare in a four-set loss.

Andy Murray soaked up the acclaim on Centre Court (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Wire )

The first match she came to watch of me live was at the US Open and I vomited twice in that match, once right in front of where she was sitting. I then stood up and vomited on my opponent's racket bag. And she still seemed to like me so I knew she was a keeper. Andy Murray on his wife, Kim

Dutch doubles player Sem Verbeek sought free London-based accommodation on social media – offering a tennis lesson in return – in order to stand a chance of competing at Wimbledon for the first time.

The 30-year-old was an alternate for the Championship and therefore obliged to source and pay for his own place to stay during the tournament.

Following the withdrawal of Marcelo Demoliner and Daniil Medvedev from the men’s doubles, Verbeek’s perseverance paid off as, alongside France’s Romain Arneodo, he stepped in to enjoy a 2-6 6-2 7-5 first-round win over Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov.